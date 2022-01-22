Acquisitions increased significantly in the payment industry in H2 2021

In the second half of 2021 acquisitions increased significantly by 40.4% from the same period in 2020.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 64.1% increase in deals seen from the first six months of 2020 to the same period in 2021.

During this time, the region that saw the biggest increase in the number of deals was Europe.

Deals rose by 200% in the region.

From the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021, the largest regional increase in deals was also seen in Europe.

The region saw a 400% increase in deals.

During second half of 2021, acquisitions accounted for 14.2% of deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 7% in second half of 2020.

The highest value acquisition that took place in 2021 (where the deal value was known) was the $16,300 million acquisition of the Bank of the West by the Bank of Montreal.

The database states that the rationale behind this deal was as follows: "This acquisition will add meaningful scale, expansion in attractive markets, and capabilities that will enable Bank of Montreal to drive greater growth, returns and efficiencies"